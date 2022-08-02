Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Capture Cute Photos

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are starring in the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ film adaptation of the 2019 Casey McQuiston original novel, and a lot of fans who have read the book are anticipating the upcoming movie.

Nicholas Galitzine i Taylor Zakhar Perez na planie filmu "Red, White & Royal Blue" pic.twitter.com/Jxctjodasp — Film News PL (@filmnewsPL) June 16, 2022

And if the excitement around it is not enough, the two hotties recently posed for cute photos with author McQuiston, and you can tell how close they have gotten while filming.

They were all smiles and doing fun poses in the photos, which made fans get all the feels!

Prior to that, the two actors also posted photos of them on their respective Instagram accounts, and the pictures showed their strong chemistry even behind-the-scenes.

Aside from the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie, Galitzine’s 2022 Netflix film with Sofia Carson was released on July 29, and it has been gaining a lot of positive response.

Furthermore, Perez and Galitzine is also starring alongside Mexican actor Polo Morín. According to his interview with Attitude, his character is a combination of the original novel’s Liam and Rafael.

“Liam and Rafael, sort of. I play a journalist, who is a former partner of Alex,” Morín confirmed.

As of this writing, the release date for the upcoming gay rom-com movie ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is yet to be announced, but it is reportedly slated some time in 2023.

Source: attitude.co.uk