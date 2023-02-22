Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Get Fans Excited for ‘RWRB’

Fans have been waiting for some update, any news at all, about the highly anticipated ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ film, and lead actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine got people excited over their latest photos.

On February 21, Perez shared a series photos of him and Galitzine on Instagram. The photos show the two actors in casual clothes, and ‘The Kissing Booth’ star uploaded two different photos twice in one post.

“You stay classy, London,” Perez wrote on his caption.

Meanwhile, Galitzine commented on his co-star’s post, asking:

“Why have you uploaded the same photos twice?”

Kinda curious as well, TBH…

Not to mention, the ‘Purple Hearts’ actor also shared Perez’s post on Instagram Story:

Needless to say, the comments section is brimming with anticipation, as fans get desperate for an official announcement regarding the gay rom-com…

“okay stop testing us and just drop the trailer please?,’ a user wrote.

Another commented:

“just announce the film already”

“Taylor and Nick bringing the serotonin on a Tuesday morning. We stan,” a user expressed.

Moreover, the production concluded last August, but further details about the movie has yet to be announced. Based on author Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-selling 2019 LGBTQ+ novel, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s plot reads:

“Red, White & Royal Blue follows the star-crossed, secret romance between the son of the President of the United States (Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Perez) and the Prince of England (Prince Henry, portrayed by Galitzine). The two high-profile young men have been engulfed in a long-running feud since they were kids — but after a silly brawl turns into an international scandal, the two must work together to do some serious damage control. What was first a ‘friendship’-slash-publicity-stunt eventually turns into one of the grandest love stories the world has ever known. However, if come to light, their secret romance could have irreversible political consequences.”

