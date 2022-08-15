Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine Wrap Up ‘RWRB’ Movie Filming

It’s officially a wrap on the filming of the much-awaited gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ which just means that the day that we get to see it on the big screen is nearing!

Some of the cast and staff announced the end of their filming on their respective Instagram accounts, and their captions expressed a joyful experience on set, as well as excitement for the the upcoming movie.

Indian-American actress Aneesh Sheth posted an adorable polaroid photo with the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ onscreen couple Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, and she ended her caption with a sweet little message for the two:

“…And to my boys, Taylor and Nick- you are my angels and I love you with every cell in my heart and soul. Happy Trails! xx”

Sheth also posted a group photo with the cast and crew, and her caption read:

“THIS CREW. I love you all with all my heart!!!! ♥️”

Director Matthew López also shared a series of photos after wrapping up the shoot, and he expressed on his caption how the making of the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie was

“a joyful experience with the best cast and crew any filmmaker could hope to be blessed with.”

And of course, the protagonists of the film in question couldn’t miss out on the updates. In fact, Perez posted a video with Galitzine where the two of them, particularly the former, very energetically wrapped up the shoot.

In the video, the two hotties’ closeness was quite evident, and their chummy behavior is honestly very amusing.

Here’s also a footage of their iconic ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ “height-off” 😉

On the other hand, Galitzine posted a wrap up video on TikTok, saying that he’s tired while still looking oh so fine.

@nicholasgalitzine 2 movies back to back and im ready for sleepy time ♬ original sound – Nicholas Galitzine

The 27-year-old English actor captioned:

“2 movies back to back and im ready for sleepy time.”

Galitzine starred in the Netflix original film ‘Purple Hearts’ prior to ‘Red, White & Royal Blue.’

The upcoming movie is adapted from the 2019 novel of the same title written by author Casey McQuiston. The official release date of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is yet to be announced, but it will likely be premiering in 2023.

Source: attitude.co.uk