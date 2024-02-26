Taylor Zakhar Perez on Hoping for a ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Sequel

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie was a sure hit for the viewers, and most of them, if not all, are hoping for a steamy and romantic sequel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly while on the red carpet of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz in the 2023 LGBTQ+ rom-com, shared his hope for a part two.

“I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything. So maybe them living in Brooklyn? You know it’s closer, New York to London. Maybe Alex is starting his own campaigning? I don’t know; I mean, I can only dream, so we’ll see,” the 32-year-old actor stated.

Moreover, Prime Video’s ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is adapted from Casey McQuiston’s 2019 LGBTQ+ romance novel of the same title. In a November 2023 interview with Out Magazine, the 33-year-old American author hinted that there is something in the works…

Fans are dying to know—could there be a #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue sequel?! After asking author and #Out100 honoree Casey McQuiston, we're feeling optimistic. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NGIHtZMfCA — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, director Matthew López also talked about the possibility of a sequel in an August 2023 interview with Teen Vogue.

“I would love to do a sequel — if we have the right story. I think there has to be a better reason than simply the desire to make one. There has to be a compelling story reason. I don’t think a sequel is a bad idea, but I don’t think a sequel for the sake of doing a sequel is necessarily sufficient,” he expressed.

Moreover, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

