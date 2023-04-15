‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Reacts to Being Called a Sex Symbol

Brett Goldstein is on a role after his back-to-back successes for starring in Apple TV+’s “sleeper hit,” ‘Ted Lasso,’ as well as co-creating the hit comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking’ alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel.

Aside from being a talented actor and writer, the 42-year-old British actor has also become a sex symbol, and he reacted to being labeled as such in a recent interview with Variety. Speechless at first, the actor responded:

Advertisement

“This is the first I’ve heard of it.”

“I’m flattered you’re telling me this, and I will expect you to address me as such from now on,” he added, referring to being called “Sexy Brett Goldstein.”

With a grin, Goldstein continued on reacting to becoming a sex symbol, admitting:

“How do I feel about becoming a sex symbol? I don’t know. You can say, ‘He blushes, looks confused, his head explodes.’”

Advertisement

“If that’s a thing, that has nothing to do with me. That has to do with the show, right? Because of the character,” he stated, giving the credit of becoming a sex symbol to his ‘Ted Lasso’ role as Roy Kent.

TBH, we’re totally here for Goldstein being a sex symbol… Just look at these photos! <3

Advertisement

Source: variety.com