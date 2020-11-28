Teddy Torres’ No Holds Barred Interview About Being a Porn Star

Slowly but surely Teddy Torres has found his way to the top of the adult industry heap. His smoldering good looks, furry body and chemistry with many of his scene partners has helped him along the way where he’s become one of the most in-demand performers in recent years.

The Canadian mainstay took time out of his busy schedule to give a very revealing look at the person that he is both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. His honesty about everything from his public persona, legendary first scene and upfront attitude about HIV and porn was nothing short of refreshing to listen to.

How did you find your way into the adult industry?

One of my best friends runs the site Eric Videos. He was persistent about getting me to star in one of his movies. I agreed to do it, but only if it was a scene based on one of my biggest fantasies: a gangbang where I got f***ed by 12 different guys.

Did you have any inspirations that led you to this career choice?

The first film was to live out one of my fantasies, which got me started. After that, it was about breaking the mold.

When I started, bareback was not widely accepted, there was still a deep stigma and a fear of HIV transmission. Now, we have major studies that back up U=U and we have PrEP that is widely available to those with insurance coverage. PrEP is now even included in the provincial health care plan in Quebec. This attitude was not and, for some studios, is still not the case.

When I started, before the studies, I knew as a person living with HIV that being undetectable made me no risk for transmission. I continued doing porn to show that HIV+ people can participate in the adult industry despite the virus.

Who has been your favorite performer you’ve worked with thus far and why?

Rocco Steele! The man means business, he knows what he is doing, he is great on set, but even more he was incredibly nice. He made sure I felt at ease and that there was a connection. It doesn’t hurt that he is some of the best sex of my life.

Is there someone you would like to perform with that you haven’t worked with yet?

Logan Stevens. I have a big crush on tall blond guys and he fits that aesthetic very well.

What is the biggest myth or misconception porn stars face?

I think there are a lot of misconceptions about porn stars: that we are people driven by sex, that we do this because we have substance abuse problems or that we have no other options.

I started in this industry because I wanted to be in this industry, not because I was exploited. I know this is not the case for everyone, but it is my story. I also think that people miss the fact we are porn actors. Most of us act a character in our films and this is really not what we are like in reality. So when you meet me in person, do not be surprised that I am not what you see in my films.

Are you in a relationship? If so, how do they feel about what you do for a living?

Yes, I am married. I had already started in the industry by the time we met, so he was aware of it going into the relationship and was alright with it. He does not find it to be a different job and I really appreciate his acceptance and support of my work.

What are you most hopeful about in your bright future?

I am looking forward to being able to connect with people again! In my daily life, I am a hairdresser. In my adult industry life, I am constantly traveling to film, attend parties, or do something fantastic. I am always in contact with and meeting so many new people that this pandemic has drastically changed my lifestyle. It’s been good to take a break, but I’m ready to dance again.