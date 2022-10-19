‘Teen Wolf’ Star Colton Haynes Talks All About Coming Out and Dating

‘Teen Wolf’ star Colton Haynes recently shared about his thoughts on coming out and dating on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever date again. I think I’m better alone,” the 34-year-old actor admitted.

He continued on by revealing that he had a “knockdown” argument with a friend on the topic sharing,

“And I had a whole knockdown drag out with a close friend the other day. They were like, ‘You’re not saying that. You’re gonna find someone, you’re gonna fall in love.’ And I was like, ‘You are co-dependent. I’m not co-dependent.’”

“I like being alone and I don’t require another person. I’ve had relationships before. I’m not the best version of myself in a relationship and I’m not looking for one. And my friend could not understand the idea of someone being alone. And I was like because you’ve never been alone. Or you go crazy when you are alone,” Haynes further expressed.

The actor added,

“That’s not me. And so I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I don’t have to smell morning breath, I don’t have to meet friends I don’t wanna meet. I don’t have to talk to family members I don’t wanna talk to. And that sounds great.”

“So for as long as I can foresee, [I’m] single and just so happy about it. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so tired of trying to convince people that it’s not a defense mechanism,” Haynes concluded.

Moreover, he also admitted that coming out as gay saved his life, and he said that he doesn’t know if he’d still be alive if he hadn’t done it.

Haynes expressed,

“I think everyone’s experience is different, but it’s 2022. When it comes to coming out, that facet of it, I think everyone at their own pace should do that.”

The actor is starring in an upcoming Lifetime movie titled ‘Swindler Seduction,’ which is scheduled to premiere on the channel on October 22.

