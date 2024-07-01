‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey on Hooking Up with a Male Sex Worker

Tyler Posey is one of the celebrities starring in MTV’s ‘Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets’. The trailer of the show was recently released, and secrets are already spilling, including one from the ‘Teen Wolf’ actor himself.

In one of the clips on the trailer, Posey, who identifies as sexually fluid, revealed to his co-stars:

“The first man I was with was a male prostitute.”

Aside from Posey, ‘Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets’ is also starring Kim Zolciak, Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir, and Josie Canseco. Meanwhile, a synopsis of the show via TooFab reads:

“This season, eight celebrity strangers have no idea what’s in store when they check-in to the Villa of Secrets for an outlandish, Surreal getaway. Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths. Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed.”

‘Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets’ is set to premiere on MTV on July 23 at 9pm ET. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Moreover, Posey is married to alt-rock singer Phem, who is also queer. In a July 2021 interview with NME, he opened up about how Phem helped him realize that he is sexually fluid.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too. She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'”

Source: toofab.com