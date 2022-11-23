‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Drops First Look at Scott McCall and Other Cast

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’s official Instagram account recently released the teaser images for Tyler Posey’s character Scott McCall and other cast, and they are looking sexy and fierce.

The much awaited supernatural film will pick up 15 years later, and it will explore Scott McCall’s life metamorphosis in his 30s. At New York Comic Con, Posey revealed that Scott had “lost himself” as an adult after stepping away from his hero role.

“The first time we see Scott, it’s the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person, ever since the pilot. So we see Scott as a sort of troubled adult, depressed, kind of dealing with loneliness for the first time and it’s really special and powerful and impactful,” the 31-year-old actor explained.

He further expressed,

“I think a lot of us can relate because last time the show was out everyone grew up with it and now we’re all legitimately adults.”

Moving on to the cast’s character images…

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Ian Bohen as Peter Hale

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.

Source: collider.com