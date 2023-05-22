‘Teen Wolf’s Froy Gutierrez Is Looking Hot AF in Latest IG Update!

Froy Gutierrez recently posted a series of photos from what seems to be his morning walk, and the first one just so happens to be a shirtless pic that set Instagram on fire!

The photos were accompanied by a Spanish caption: “algo tranqui por la madrugada,” which in English, translates to:

“something cool in the early morning”.

Dropping his shirtless and other latest pics here…

And since we’re already on the topic of Gutierrez and his thirst-worthy photo, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his other hot pics:

Moreover, the 25-year-old actor is famously known for his portrayals of Nolan Holloway in ‘Teen Wolf’ and Jamie Henson in ‘Cruel Summer.’ His recent project was the 2022 film ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ where he played the role of Mike.

Gutierrez is also starring in the upcoming horror movie ‘The Strangers,’ which is in post-production. The feature film’s plot reads:

“A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately they have no choice but to stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon–and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers.”

‘The Strangers’ is set to be released on August 13, 2023.

Sources: 1)imdb.com, 2)imdb.com