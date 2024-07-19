Telly Leung Talks New Cabaret Performance & Other Ongoing Projects

After a six-year hiatus that has taken him all over the world as a performer and director, Broadway sensation Telly Leung is returning to New York City’s infamous Birdland Jazz Club with a brand-new cabaret show, Back to Birdland.

The one-night only engagement will play Monday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Best known for his leading roles in several productions including Aladdin, Allegiance, Wicked, and Rent, audiences can expect a magical evening of Leung singing Broadway classics, as well as tracks from his solo recordings, featuring a trio of New York’s finest musicians with Gary Adler on piano, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Joe Choroszewski on drums.

In addition to his Broadway and national touring credits, television audiences will most likely remember Leung as Marcel in the third season of HBO Max’s Warrior, as well as Wes the Warbler on Glee and his guest appearances on other shows like Odd Mom Out and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Leung can also be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums: I’ll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016), on the Yellow Sound Label. His EP, You Matter, is a collection of five songs made during the 2020 pandemic with composer and arranger Gary Adler, with profits benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Leung and talk more about his upcoming performance, as well as why he considers Birdland to be so special, his overall passion for the arts, and other current projects including his involvement with PS Classics’ Parting Gift, an album of iconic poems set to unheard melodies by composer Gerald Ginsburg.

Check out the full video interview below.

Telly Leung…

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Back to Birdland.