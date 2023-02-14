Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan Is Jeffree Star’s “NFL Boo”

Jeffree Star has been sharing cryptic posts about his “NFL Boo” for weeks, and he finally revealed who it is!

Taylor Lewan is the mystery man whom the YouTuber has been teasing about on social media, and he is Tennessee Titans’ offensive lineman. The 31-year-old NFL star has been married to Taylin Gallacher Lewan since 2018, and they live in Nashville with their two daughters.

Aside from playing professional football, Taylor is also a co-host of the podcast, Bussin With The Boys, together with his Titans teammate Will Compton. That being said, happily married man with kids and all, Jeffree was just building anticipation for his appearance on the said podcast.

Prior to the big reveal, the cosmetics CEO teased about his “NFL Boo” on social media:

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

After his cryptic posts, Jeffree tweeted that NFL wives are coming for him, sharing a screenshot of a message that he received:

“OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure.

I don’t mess with married men,” the 37-year-old YouTube star wrote.

And so the mystery has been solved! Jeffree and Taylor collaborated for an appearance on Bussin With The Boys on the Barstool Sports Network, and he was apparently “surrounded by cocks” after…

Surrounded by cocks 🐓 pic.twitter.com/EfPleZBlRv — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 12, 2023

Source: hollywoodlife.com