Texas Student Wins Fight Against Nail Polish Suspension

Congrats to Trevor Wilkinson!

The 17-year-old high school student who fought his school and its ridiculous dress code has just won!

According to NBC’s KXAN, the Clyde CISD school board voted on Monday, April 19, to change the wording in its student handbook. The handbook will no longer be separating guidelines by gender.

“MY HIGH SCHOOLS DRESS CODE IS GENDER NEUTRAL FOREVER OH MY GOODNESS,” soon to be graduated Trevor Wilkinson wrote on Twitter.

MY HIGH SCHOOLS DRESS CODE IS GENDER NEUTRAL FOREVER OH MY GOODNESS🥰 — trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) April 20, 2021

Last December, Trevor Wilkinson made headlines for calling out the Clyde High School and starting a petition to change the school’s dress code. The reason being, Tervor was suspended for wearing nail polish.

The school’s student handbook states that men are prohibited from wearing nail polish and makeup. The rule then allows a school administrator to decide whether a child is violating the dress code. The student is then given time to “correct the problem.” If not, they’ll be given in-school suspension.

The handbook specifically used to state, “If not corrected, the student may be assigned to in-school suspension for the remainder of the day, until the problem is corrected, or until a parent or designee brings an acceptable change of clothing to the school. Repeated offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

“Imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss [in-school suspension] for it,” Wilkinson wrote in a tweet on November 30. “And the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas.”

Again, Wilkinson then started a petition against the rule.

“I am a gay male and I’m beyond proud,” Wilkinson wrote on the Change.org page. “This is unjust and not okay. Help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay. I am a human. I am valid. I should not get in trouble for having my nails done. Sign and share this so people like me don’t have to ever deal with this again.”

That Change.org petition then wound up receiving over 403,000 submissions. Now, it seems the CISD school board has voted to support the public’s opinion on the rule.

“It is with great honor that I am pleased to announce that Clyde High School’s dress code is officially gender-neutral forever,” Wilkinson told ABC’s KTXS. “I’m at a loss of words for the joy I am feeling on this special day. I am so blessed by the support, love, and help I have received through this experience.”

Source: KXAN, KTXS,