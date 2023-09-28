Thailand’s 1st Mister International Kim Goodburn on Winning the Crown

And the decision has been made — Kim Goodburn from Thailand won this year’s Mister International, making him the 15th Mister International who brought home the crown, as well as Thailand’s first-ever Mister International winner.

Goodburn is a 24-year-old British-Thai model, actor and tech consultant. According to Lifestyle Asia, joining Mister International was his first beauty pageant, which made him more confident in the process.

“I prepared for Mister International Thailand (MIT), but I didn’t have much time for the global competition. However, participating in MIT before the main event helped me a lot. All the activities within the contest taught us many things. It helped improve my catwalk and mindset, showing me how to develop as a person,” the Mister International 2023 winner stated.

He also shared how it feels to win the crown, expressing:

“I’m delighted to win this crown for Thailand for the first time, and I’m honored to be the first male pageant king in Thai history.”

Moreover, Goodburn has reportedly been in front of the camera since secondary school, and he plans to further pursue his acting and modeling career after being hailed as Mister International 2023.

“After this, I will pursue my career in acting and modeling as usual. I also look forward to working with a few CSR organizations and possibly the TIJ for Thailand,” he expressed.

Goodburn also left a message for the people who supported him, stating:

“I am deeply thankful for all the support and kind words from people worldwide. It’s so heartwarming. I hope my journey in this pageant and life inspires both the younger and older generations.”

