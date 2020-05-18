Thank You Sofia Vergara For Posting This Smoking Hot Video Of Joe Manganiello

Many of us already love Sofia Vergara because she’s insanely gorgeous, super funny, a great actress, and so much more. Well, we need to give her props all over again because she was nice enough to post an insanely hot video of her husband Joe Manganiello shirtless in their pool over the weekend. Yay!

Joe, who recently decided to shave his deliciously yummy stubble off during self-isolation, had a wonderful time with their adorable little dog where he did his best to get her to swim. So cute! The True Blood star created quite the distraction from the pup thanks to his rock hard body that got wetter and wetter as the clip progressed.

Sofia gave fans another helping of Joe’s ripped figure when she shared a picture of him relaxing on a giant pool float in just a pair of board shorts. “I’ll have what she’s having,” one fan wrote in the comments section. We know, girl. We know.

Oh, in case you forgot, here’s Joe’s iconic dancing scene from Magic Mike XXL where he broke it down in a convenience store to the Backstreet Boys‘ ‘I Want It That Way’. Enjoy!