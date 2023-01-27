‘That ’90s Show’s Coming Out Scene Leaves Twitter with All the FEELS

Netflix’s new sitcom, ‘That ’90s Show,’ beautifully depicted a coming out scene, and it left queer viewers feeling all warm and fuzzy.

The 14-year-old actor Reyn Doi plays the role of Ozzie, who is openly gay among his peers, but he is yet to come out to anyone else outside of his circle. Then comes episode 5, when he plans to do “step seven” of his “16-step coming out plan,” which entails telling his friend Leia’s (Callie Haverda) grandmother, Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), that he is gay.

In the episode, Ozzie teaches Kitty how to use her new computer. Ozzie prepares to tell her that he is gay as their bond grow closer. However, he decides to email her a coming out letter instead, as he is too nervous to tell her in person.

While trying to open the email, Kitty restarts the computer, and Ozzie can’t help but come out right there and then, as he is desperate to get it off his chest.

“Mrs. Forman, I’m gay. I’ve known for a while now. I wanted you to know. I even have a boyfriend, Etienne, who lives in Canada,” Ozzie tells her.

And to that, Kitty responds saying that she “doesn’t know how to feel.” She then continues on by telling Ozzie about her friend whose ex is Canadian, and that he stole her car. Ozzie then asks her if she’s okay with him being gay, and Kitty answers:

“Well, of course I am.”

The two share a hug, and Kitty tells Ozzie:

“You just made me feel really special.”

Kitty's response to Ozzie coming out to her is EVERYTHING. 🇨🇦 #That90sShowpic.twitter.com/YXhA8TcOxZ — Casey Telford // (@CaseyToGo) January 24, 2023

It was, indeed, a heartwarming coming out scene, and the viewers who have watched it are sharing their feels on Twitter:

Kitty being more uncomfortable with Ozzie having a Canadian boyfriend than him being gay is a sweet moment. #That90sShow — Tim (@mickeyshy12) January 24, 2023

Ozzie coming out to Kitty brought me to tears, but I would love to see #That90sShow do more with it’s queer representation! 🌈✨🪩 https://t.co/iFXOxp5DJd — sam 👽🪩 (@samcaseys) January 23, 2023

THE SCENE WHEN OZZIE ASKED KITTY IF SHES OK WITH HIM BEING GAY & KITTY BEING SO ACCEPTING OF IT IS MAKING ME HAPPY CRY😭😭😭😭😭 #That90sShow — ✨🍓✨ (@toriimariaa) January 19, 2023

kitty immediate accepting Ozzie coming out and giving him a hug and calling him “my sweet boy” and 😭😭😭😭 — c (@JADOREDIIOR) January 20, 2023

THIS MADE ME MORE EMOTIONAL kitty was definitely the best character for Ozzie to come out to 🥺 I love her so much https://t.co/CNACKg44Be — nad 💫 (@quantumnad) January 23, 2023

Ozzie coming out to Kitty and her only concern being that Ozzie’s boyfriend is Canadian is why i love Kitty unconditionally — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) January 24, 2023

The new sitcom is a spin-off of ‘That ’70s Show,’ and the series’ synopsis reads:

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Moreover, ‘That ’90s Show’ consists of 10 epsiodes, and it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: thepinknews.com, netflixlife.com