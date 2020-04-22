That Body, That Face, That Everything: Get To Know More On Ryan Oji

Ryan Oji is the total package when it comes to physical strength mixed with being a good-hearted person. The bodybuilder stud is our latest Hottie of the Week as he’s able to blend both into his personality really well while also being charismatic, charming, and funny.

I’ve gotten to know Ryan a bit over the years and have been super impressed by many things, one being his incredible physique, because, well duh. But the California mainstay is also just a super sweet guy who is hella approachable and is someone that you should get a good bear hug from every once in a while.

Get to know more Ryan below, especially the part about him being single (hayyyyy).

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I like to think it’s my dazzling wit and charm but I think the more realistic answer is my chest. Of all my body’s muscle groups, seems like chest has always responded the best to my effort in the gym. Leaves me feeling pretty impressive in that department.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

I actually get a lot of compliments on how smooth my skin looks. I put in a lot of effort to take care of my skin, mainly by moisturizing once or twice every day. It’s a nice feeling to see my diligence is rewarded when guys I don’t know take the time to compliment me on it.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

It’s kind of a tie between two qualities. One is size, how big or muscular a guy is. I’ve always liked bigger guys, part of why I got into lifting weights. There’s just something about a guy my size, or bigger, that just gets me going. It takes dedication to get much muscle on a body so it’s something I can always appreciate. The other is how they smell. A guy can have all the muscle in the world but if they don’t smell right to me, it’s a nonstarter.

What has been the proudest moment in your life so far in being an openly gay man?

I’ve never been prouder of myself than when I came out of the closet. It was only five years ago but it feels like so much longer. I’d been wallowing in the stress and anxiety of coming out to my family, what my parents would think, the betrayal my friends would perceive at the years of white lies. But, somehow, I’d finally scrounged up the courage to just drive home and lay it out on my mom and siblings.

Despite the anxiety I’d always had about coming out, it wound up leaving me feeling the freest I’d ever felt. I still had work to do when it came to getting my parents over it, and had to come out again to a few people that missed the first status update, but it’s a shining moment in my memory of when I finally decided to really start living my life.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

More of a personal goal but I’d really like to visit Australia in the next few years. And considering Sydney is hosting World Pride in 2023, that seems like perfect timing for a trip!

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have not, at least not love that’s been requited yet. Looking forward to the day when I meet someone who falls in love with me just as hard as I do for them.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

The Incredibles (Love superhero anything really).

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Pizza, specifically Domino’s. My one weakness!

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Taylor Swift’s 1989.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

It means a lot! I’m honored to have been asked and hope I live up to the standard readers expect.

Learn more about Ryan by following him on Instagram here.