The 2020 Grabby Awards Crown Several Delicious Winners — See List

The 2020 Grabbys had not one but two very handsome men take home the coveted Performer of the Year prize.

This year’s ceremony was done quite differently due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. It usually takes place in Chicago during IML (International Mr. Leather) weekend where some of the biggest gay porn stars from around the world come together (hehe) for one of the biggest nights in their industry.

It was livestreamed this this time around where Chi Chi Larue and Honey West happily gave out the awards from the comfort of their own homes.

Take a look at some of the smoking hot guys who now have something shiny to show off to all their friends.

Performer of the Year: Dante Colle (Pictured Below) & Michael Delray (Pictured above)

Hottest Top: Max Konnor

Hottest Body: Skyy Knox

Hottest Daddy: Jake Morgan

Best Actor: Ricky Larkin (At Large — Raging Stallion)

Hottest C*ck: Owen Hawk (tied with Cade Maddox)

