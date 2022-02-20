Move over Chippendales. There’s a sexy new calendar with a cause kicking off the new year. It features a delectable bevy of Dad bodied blokes, and it’s raising money for a great cause —saving our democracy.

Robert Thompson of the GD Liberals Podcast has put together a fun 12-month 2022 calendar of hunky bears supporting the fight against extreme right whack-a-doos like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. The objective is to help stop them both from getting re-elected to Congress.

In a world where we are often bombarded with images of unattainable gym ripped bodies, the Dads Against Deplorables Calendar is a fun, body-positive, unpretentious display of relatable guys with natural bodies.

Thompson, from Georgia —as is Taylor Greene, tells the Boston Herald,

“if deplorables can get away with degrading women and other minorities, we certainly can stand up to them and have a lot of fun in the process.”

Thompson is unwavering in his plight to unseat Greene. In October, along with his former Indivisible group, he erected a billboard, with scathing criticism against Greene in the rural area of her district. The billboard read, “Where in the world is Marjorie Taylor Greene?’ and called out her anti-vax stance while at the time Georgia reportedly was among the states with the highest COVIDS cases.

With more than just a focus on Greene, Thompson’s 2022 Dad Bod calendar aims to support liberal candidates like Senator Warnock, an essential political figure in the plight to keep Georgia blue.

So if you want to show your love of the big D —Democracy, that is, order your 2022 DadBod Calendar today and learn more about the project at Dads.GDLiberals.com.