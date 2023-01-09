The 79-Year-Old Spent The Holidays Yachting With His Rumored Boyfriend

It ain’t trickin’ if you got it. And we know that billionaire David Geffen certainly has it — it being unlimited funds, to have unlimited fun. So why not spend the holidays with an incredibly attractive and young piece of eye candy? Geffen shared in a now deleted Instagram post, an image of him and Brandon Foster, captioned “Merry Christmas indeed!” If you were gettin’ what Geffen is gettin’, I’m sure it would’ve been indeed a Merry Christmas. And a ho’ ho’ ho’.

But as per usual, the internet is just jumping to conclusions. We don’t know if Geffen and Foster are actually dating or just friends on holiday. The American business magnate, 79-years-young, is one of the richest people in the entertainment industry — with a net worth of $10.8 billion. He was closeted and very defensive about his sexuality for much of his life, eventually coming out as a gay man in 1992. So Geffen, luxuriating on a yacht with a gorgeous younger former adult star, should come as no surprise. But this isn’t Geffen’s first time stepping in it, (or sitting on it? I don’t know the jury is still out on that one. Maybe it’ll be a hung jury). The billionaire philanthropist was heavily criticized for his tone deaf tweet about choosing to isolate on his private yacht at the height of the global pandemic.

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

Brandon Foster, who now goes by Donovan Michaels — has apparently left the adult industry behind him and now identifies as a media personality. Hey, everyone should be allowed to rebrand, it worked for Kim Kardashian and TS Madison. Prior to his holiday yachting excursion, he performed in three scenes for Randy Blue in 2014 and 2015. Foster was marketed as a “straight hunk and stud.” He had solo masturbation scenes and penetration scenes with bottom identifying porn stars Zane Porter and Scotty Mark. You can click here to see the NSFW photos of Foster in action.

But let’s be very clear here, we don’t know the exact reason as to why Geffen deleted the post from his Instagram — we can only speculate. Maybe he was unaware (which may be the most unlikely of reasons, since Geffen has had a history with gay adult performers in the past, it’s not his first time at this rodeo). Maybe Foster was ashamed and doesn’t want his adult performer days to be how he is now publicly identified. Regardless, it’s nothing that we the public, should shame him for.

For starters, the man is essentially flawless. And he’s cruising the world with the top one percenters or private yachts. But furthermore, sex work is nothing to be ashamed of. If he chooses that that’s how he no longer wants to be identified as, then we owe him that respect. And just because you’ve done porn, doesn’t mean you’re less than or cant thrive outside of that industry. Look at (the aforementioned) Kim Kardashian and TS Madison, or Cardi B, even Fredrik Eklund (of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: New York). So David Geffen and Brandon Foster (or Donovan Michaels, whichever you prefer), there’s nothing to be embarrassed about here. If you two like it, we love it! And if you are just friends, then bitch invite us out next time, we’d love to spend the 2023 holiday season yachting on foreign seas.

Source: Str8 Up Gay Porn , Wikipedia