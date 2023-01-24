The 95th Academy Awards Will Have Major Star Power At Their Ceremony

Billionaire mogul and pop star Rihanna is just one of the big stars that have been nominated for an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Moments ago, Riz Ahmed (The Long Goodbye) and Allison Williams (Girls, M3GAN) announced the nominations live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Grammy winner Rihanna (along with singer/songwriter Tems) received a Best Original Song nomination for ‘Lift Me Up’ — a song they collaborated on for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Oscar winner Lady Gaga received a nomination in the same category for ‘Hold My Hand’ — which was produced for Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga previously won the coveted award for ‘Shallow,’ (A Star is Born, 2018).

Other stars that received nominations includes world-renowned actress Cate Blanchett (Tár), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — who many feel was robbed at the 66th Academy Awards (1994), when she was nominated for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations at this years ceremonies. You can see the full list of nominees here.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC from Los Angeles, CA on March 12.

Do you think anyone was snubbed this year? And who are you rooting for to hold the golden statue?

Source: Variety