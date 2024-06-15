‘The Acolyte’ Premieres with Charlie Barnett’s Steamy Shirtless Scene

Gay Twitter was left thirsting for more after ‘The Acolyte’ premiered with Charlie Barnett’s steamy shirtless scene, and we just have to talk about it…

HOT AF, we know 😉 However, the shirtless scene in question has more meaning to it than just for the thirst, and Barnett talked about it in a recent interview with Decider.

“I’m not gonna lie. I was dreading [the scene] because I was like, ‘How much is the fandom gonna eat this apart? How much is this necessary? How much of it is just kind of “show,”’?” he admitted.

The 36-year-old actor continued,

“I’ve said this many, many times: I trust [writer and director] Leslye [Headland] to the ends of the earth. So I invested. I was one hundred percent to be there and it worked.”

“Because it’s one of those beautiful moments where it’s like Jedi are — I mean, I am a human — and Jedi do human things which means probably taking off their clothes and going to bed. But it’s even more specifically Yord, it wasn’t about the shirtless for me, it was about steaming. It was about preparing my day and being the best-presented Jedi I could possibly be,” Barnett explained.

Moreover, ‘The Acolyte’ is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” New episodes of the series are set to premiere every Tuesday on Disney+.

Sources: decider.com, space.com