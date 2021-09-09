The Actor Is Currently Training for The ‘Extraction’ Sequel

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, has spent the last few months getting even more ripped than before. {How is that even possible!} The Thor star is in the midst of a grueling training regimen to get him ready for his next movie, Extraction 2.

The sequel currently filming in Europe has Hemsworth reprising his role as a black market mercenary. Hemsworth, in a series of videos posted to his Instagram, takes us through one of his typical workout routines.

The Avengers star captions the post detailing how he changed his workout routine in order to hone and master different skills,

Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!

He also shows us every move he makes and writes out the sets and reps. It kind of feels like he’s our own personal trainer, and I love it!

3 minute boxing round (cardio) 50 squats (lower body) 40 sit thrus (mobility) 20 reps for each (core)exercise 25 push ups (upper body) Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total

Hemsworth and his training team have even started a company to get others in the best shape of their life, Centr.

Train, Eat, Live better with Chris Hemsworth’s team. Transform your health, fitness and mindset with Chris Hemsworth’s team of world-class experts in one easy-to-use program.

I wonder how many of Hemsworth’s 50 million followers tried this workout since he posted. I know of one who is heading to the gym after finishing this article! Extraction 2 is expected to be released next summer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQE-n-tnNoH/

Sources: Socialite Life