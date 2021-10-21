The Actor Is Trying To Get Into ‘The Best Shape Of His Life’

Rapper, Actor, Producer, Husband, and father Will Smith can now add TikTok influencer, specifically weight-loss motivational influencer, to his already impressive resume. The Independence Day star has spent the last few months documenting his exercise regimen with the goal of getting in “the best shape of his life.”

The soon-to-be-seen in King Richard actor {for which he is already earning major Oscar buzz} regularly shares clips of his workouts to TikTok hoping to inspire and empower others. Earlier this year he posted that he “was in the worst shape of my life.” The 53-year-old husband to Jada Pinkett-Smith showed his 55.5 million (!!!!!) followers his stripped-down truth going shirtless in May for his “before” photo. Captioning the picture The Pursuit of Happyness Smith gave a nod to one of his past movies.

Since then he has regularly posted stories of himself training to get back into “action movie star” shape!

His latest TikTok offering, on Sunday, October 17th, has the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star remembering that “Sundays used to be for muffins!” The video starts with a loud, somewhat jarring, “GET THE F*CK UP!” before cutting to Smith laying in bed.

The next minute we are taken through a typical Will Smith workout which includes: shoulder presses, sit-ups, pull-ups, chest presses before finishing off with a light run. You can check out the video below.

Keep crushing it at the gym Mr. Smith! King Richard opens in theaters on November 19th.

Sources: Complex