The Actors Got Into Character While Filming Their New Film, ‘Maestro’

As if the month of June in New York City wasn’t already a scorcher, the sight of two Hollywood hunks making out on a park stroll is certainly going to make things even hotter. Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer were spotted sharing a passionate kiss near Central Park, as they were on set, in character filming a scene for Netflix’s upcoming film, Maestro.

In the kissing scene, Cooper (47), appears as a younger version of his character, Leonard Bernstein. Maestro marks Cooper’s return to directing after he made his directorial debut with 2018’s A Star Is Born. Leonard Bernstein was a legendary conductor and composer who was well known for his work in music, ballet, film, opera and Broadway — most famously the musical West Side Story. Bernstein’s private life was heavily speculated, with rumors about his sexuality being the focus.

While Matt Bomer’s role in the movie is unclear, do we even care? He’s making out with Bradley Cooper — this feels like an early Pride gift to the gays. Bomer (44), publicly came out as gay in 2012 and has been married to publicist Simon Hall since 2011. The two share three children.

Maestro stars Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman. We’ll have to wait until next year to see that steamy kissing scene, as the film is expected to debut in 2023. But for now, enjoy a few shirtless pics of Cooper and Bomer, just to hold you over.

Source: People , Access Online