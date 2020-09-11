HOT

The View Premieres Its New Season Today & It Looks Like We Won't Get Candace Back As A Co-Host

Calls Against Chechnya Renew As Video Of A Teen Being Tortured Goes Viral

Will Anderson Post NSFW Photos of Andy In The Future?

More Gay Relationships Are Becoming "Open" But Why?

The Ads Are Running In Helsinki For Pride Celebrations

(image via MediaPost)

In an effort to show support for Helsinki’s Pride week in Finland, fast-food chain Burger King is running a new ad campaign featuring the King himself laying a whopper on burger competitor Ronald McDonald.

The usual Pride celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, but there are smaller live events for folks to take part as well as online streams for folks to join

The ads feature a painting of the king tenderly kissing McDonald (who we see from behind) with a tagline, “Love Conquers All.”

Kaisa Kasila, Burger King’s Brand Manager for Finland, said in a statement, “We thought, what a better way to convey our values than by portraying an all-encompassing kiss between Burger King and McDonald. We wanted to show that in the end, love always wins.”

“Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are,” added Kasila. “The only instance where it might not seem so, is when we’re bantering with our competitor.”

No word yet on how McDonald’s feels about the ad spots, but Kasila underscored the message that “we want to be clear – it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.” 

(source: MediaPost)

