The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Returns

Get ready to hop back on the bus! A sequel to the iconic 1994 film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” is officially in development, with director Stephan Elliott at the helm and the original stars on board to reprise their roles.

A Return to the Outback

Stephan Elliott has confirmed that he will serve as director, writer, and producer for the sequel, which sees the return of Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce, and Hugo Weaving as the beloved drag queens from the original film. The trio will reprise their roles as Tick/Mitzi Del Bra, Adam/Felicia Jollygoodfellow, and Bernadette Bassenger, respectively.

The 1994 cult classic followed the trio as they journeyed across Australia in the titular bus, Priscilla, from Sydney to Alice Springs. The sequel aims to continue their story, exploring new adventures and challenges.

Timing is Everything

While Elliott had been hesitant about creating a sequel, he realized that there was more to the story that needed to be told, especially in today’s socio-political climate.

“People have been screaming for me to do this for 30 years,” Elliott shared. “And suddenly I had the realization that we’re all getting old. We’re losing people. With Trump coming in now – it’s all about to erupt again. Somebody said to me, ‘Is this the right time to make this film?’ I said, ‘It is the perfect time to make this film.'”

More Than Just Sequins and Feathers

Elliott emphasized that the sequel will not just be a nostalgic trip down memory lane but will also tackle deeper themes, much like the original film.

“People think of the original film as a lot of costumes and music and great fun, but it’s also a dagger in the heart,” Elliott explained. “I’m not going to do just tits and feathers.” Despite Terence Stamp being 85 years old, Elliott praised his fitness and enthusiasm for the project. “Terence is the fittest man I’ve ever met in my life. He has never drunk and basically eats grass,” Elliott said. “He eventually said to me, ‘You know what? You’re right. We’re not finished yet. The story is untold.'” A Reunion on Wheels

The exciting news of the sequel comes shortly after it was revealed by Guardian Australia that the iconic bus used in the original film had been discovered in remote New South Wales, 30 years after it went missing.

As fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming sequel, one thing is clear – the adventures of Tick, Adam, and Bernadette are far from over, and there’s plenty more story left to tell. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated sequel!