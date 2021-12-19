The Aquaman Star And All His Muscles Are Surfing In Hawaii

Is there anyone more ripped than Aquaman star Jason Momoa? The Lost Kingdom actor spent some time surfing this past week and dude is JACKED!

The Stargate:Atlantis actor was in his home state filming the sequel to the blockbuster Aquaman, that rocketed Momoa to superstardom.

Momoa took to his Instagram to thank fans for their support saying,

“Aw man, that’s a wrap. That’s a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. ‘So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and… it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.”

Let’s hope Momoa keeps taking roles where he has to stay in fighting shape!

