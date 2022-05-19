The Aussie Popstar Will Make His Australian Swim Team Debut This June

Cody Simpson has added yet an another impressive feat to his already lengthy resume. The singer, actor, model, and overall pop culture heartthrob — has just managed to qualify for the Australian swim team. Simpson will be competing at the World Swimming championships taking place this June.

Simpson (25), placed third in the 100-meter butterfly competition at the Australian championships that took place in Adelaide, finishing behind Olympians Matthew Temple and Kyle Chalmers. His qualifying time was 51.96 seconds (finishing with an even faster time in prelims). Chalmers has said that he will skip the world competition — which allows Simpson to compete in his place.

Simpson has released four studio albums. He starred in the lead role of Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia from November 2018 through April 2019. That same year, Simpson won the first season of The Masked Singer Australia. He has also been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus.

The lean and muscular athlete (who certainly knows how to fill out some swim trunks), starred in Head Above Water, a swimming documentary, that was released on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021. He is training to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics, after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Social media accused Simpson of taking up swimming as a publicity stunt, despite Simpson being a talented junior swimmer over a decade ago. He was also a member of the University of Southern California (USC) Trojan Swim Elite team. Simpson suavely responded to the accusations in his swim doc, saying “It wasn’t [a publicity stunt]. It certainly wasn’t. It never was.”

The World Swimming championships will take place in Budapest beginning on June 17. I’ll be tuning in solely for the fashion.

Sources: NBC Sports , All images are from Cody Simpson’s Instagram account.