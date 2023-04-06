The Australian Swimmer & Singer Seems Swimwear Ready 365 Days A Year

You know how the saying goes, “If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready” – right? That seems to be a fitness philosophy that Cody Simpson embraces, as he effortlessly flexed his beach body in a recent post.

The 26-year-old Australian singer and swimmer doesn’t shy away from flexing his physique and tattoos (17 and counting), to his 5 million Instagram followers. The posts however wasn’t just about vanity, Simpson was actually advocating for beach safety protocols — urging beachgoers to exercise safety in an effort to combat the unfortunate drownings in unmarked water territories. He urged swimmers to swim in safe ones only, that are patrolled by safety teams.

To be fair, Simpson’s native Australia did just come out of their summer season (with December to February being their hottest months), so it’s not like he was a couch potato by any stretch. But with a tight swim schedule and workout routine I guess Simpson (who has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus in the past), would effortlessly be ready for any summer season globally. He’s now in a relationship with 11 time Olympic medalist and fellow swimmer, Emma McKeon. Take a few looks at Cody Simpson showing off that fuego swimmers build.

Just for the record, any body that you show up to the beach with, or rock in a swimsuit — is perfectly fine. Don’t let social media pressure you into feeling like you have to look a certain way to enjoy the warmer weather. Do you boo!

*All images sourced from Cody Simpson’s Instagram account*