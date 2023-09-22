‘The Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Opens Up About Being Gay

Colton Underwood recently revealed more details about his sexuality during his appearance in fellow ‘The Bachelor’ alum Hannah Brown’s Better Tomorrow podcast.

The 31-year-old former professional football player came out as gay in April 2021 during an interview with ‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay.” he stated.

In December 2021, Underwood confirmed that he is in a relationship with Jordan C. Brown. The two of them got engaged in February 2022, then they eventually got married in May 2023 after dating for two years.

Despite coming out as gay, ‘The Bachelor’ star revealed in the Better Tomorrow podcast that he has been “truly in love with a woman” in the past.

“I still identify as a gay man, but on the spectrum, I would say I’m 75% gay,” he explained.

Underwood also admitted that there is a possibility for him to still have “an attraction and appreciation and emotional connection” with women. However, that is not something he would want to pursue.

The reality star further expressed that he’s always wanted a life partner, and he now has that with Jordan. Underwood also noted that his past relationships with women made him a “better partner” for his husband.

