‘The Bachelor’ Producers on Talks About a Gay Spin-Off

There is no denying the fact that a lot of us have been waiting for a gay spin-off of ‘The Bachelor’, and executive producers Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner recently spilled the tea on the possibility of it.

The reality dating show has featured LGBTQ+ contestants in the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spin-off. However, the series has yet to have a gay lead, and the executive producers are keen on developing one in the future.

“We hope to get the opportunity to do that. The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love. We’d love the opportunity to tell all kinds of people’s stories,” Ehrlich stated in a recent interview with Variety.

Graebner added,

“During my tenure on the show, the two spinoffs that have been pitched to be the most frequently are a Bachelor for older people and a gay Bachelor. We checked one of those boxes. We’re talking about checking out the other box.”

In 2019, Demi Burnett proposed to Kristian Haggerty in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6, making them the first same-sex couple in the history of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. Not to mention, the show’s alum Colton Underwood later on came out as gay in 2021 after his appearances in ‘The Bachelorette’, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and ‘The Bachelor’.

