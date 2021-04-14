‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out On ‘GMA’

In an emotional interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, former star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood has officially come out as a gay man. A former football player, Underwood was visibly emotional when sitting down with Roberts, saying in part “For me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that that earlier this year and have been processing it,” he told Roberts. “The next step in all of this is sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous but it’s been a journey for sure”.

We first were introduced to Underwood in 2018 as a contestant on The Bachelorette following up with him becoming the latest “bachelor” of the juggernaut franchise in 2019, with a highlight of the 23rd season being Underwood’s fence jump that became a viral moment. Underwood also appeared on the spin-off of the franchise during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

With his virginity used as a marketing tool during his season of The Bachelor, Underwood said in an interview last year that The Bachelor helped him realize that he was not gay, after his own struggles with his sexuality. in 2020, Underwood said in his book The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV that during his formative years, questions arose about his sexuality and if he was actually gay, being both a football player and a virgin.

The inevitable question immediately arose; will this be the game-changing moment that ABC quite possibly, decides to expand the Bachelor franchise to include same-sex couples? One Bachelor Nation member I spoke with this morning asked that very same question. When I asked if he would watch it, the answer was immediate “of course”!

