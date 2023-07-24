‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White Is Looking V Hot During Shirtless Hike

Summer just got hotter after Jeremy Allen White was spotted shirtless and glistening under the sun while out and about for a workout.

Of course, thirst Twitter was on it right away with ‘The Bear’ star’s hot pics in different angles, where he can be seen showing off his V fit bod. The photos show him wearing a black pair of shorts and a grey baseball cap, with his grey top hanging from his short’s waist band.

Dropping White’s hotter than summer shirtless pics here:

Jeremy Allen White beats the heat in a pair of shorts. pic.twitter.com/xU1fHQ4GDJ — Premium Celebs (@premiumcelebs) July 21, 2023

📸 | more photos of jeremy allen white working out early today pic.twitter.com/u6IFRGuDUO — jeremy allen white updates (@jawrchive) July 21, 2023

Yes, chef! 🥵 Jeremy Allen White is heating things up outside of the kitchen too. 👀 (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/kUoEjW2YlG — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2023

Aside from the success of ‘The Bear’ Season 2, he is also starring alongside Zac Efron in the upcoming ‘The Iron Claw’ film. During his interview with Esquire back in May, he admitted that he was not a fan of his physical preparation for the movie, where he is playing the role of pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich.

“Yes, eating all the time. Like, never stopping. In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross. You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live,” White stated.

Sources: menshealth.com, esquire.com