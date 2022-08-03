The Best Queer Content Coming To Your Screen This August

The dog days of summer are here. If it’s too hot to head outside, Instinct has five great shows to stream this August to beat the heat.

THEY/THEM (August 5th)

Arguably the most anticipated movie of the summer, They/Them tells the story of “a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – they are promised a ‘new sense of freedom’ by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.” A soon to be camp classic?

RUPAUL’S SECRET CELEBRITY DRAG RACE (AUGUST 12)

Are you already missing episodes of Drag Race since Jinx Monsoon took the Queen of All Queens title last month? Well, don’t fret Rupaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is back for a second season. Our favorite queens from RPDR will serve as fairy godmothers to celebrities making them over into drag queens as each celebrity competes for the crown and a cash prize for the charity of their choice.

NEVER HAVE I EVER (AUGUST 12)

Also premiering August 12th, the beloved Mindy Kaling penned comedy returns for a third season. According to Netflix, “In season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

MAKING THE CUT (AUGUST 19th)

The Tim Gunn Heidi Klum fashion competition reality show is back for season three. Expect the unexpected as ten designers from around the globe compete for a million-dollar prize. Yes, you read that right, a million dollars! Everything about the show is lavish, but not overly excessive.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (AUGUST 12th)

Another August 12th premiere, Amazon Prime reboots the iconic 1992 film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna. The series promises to delve deeper in the story of the origin story of the Rockford Peaches. Set in 1943 at the start of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the series premiere will give us three episodes on the 12th. The trailer, below, has already garnered over six million likes

My girls ❤️ https://t.co/UL170JnuAQ — A League of Their Own (@LeagueOnPrime) August 2, 2022

I’d apologize for who I’m going to become once @LeagueOnPrime drops but honestly no one should be surprised by it — Nic (@CloneNic) August 1, 2022