The Bitter Irony of Older Gays’ Ageism Against Madonna 

Madonna is like you and me. She’s aging. And she’s happy about it no more than we are. So, what does Madonna do? She turns to the same thing we all turn to when our age starts showing: modern science and cosmetic advances. The difference between Madonna and us… she doesn’t try to hide her alleged nips, snips, or tucks!

Actually, I don’t believe she’s gone under the knife —yet, but it seems she has taken the less invasive and common approach with cosmetic fillers and treatments like Juvaderm, Restylane, and botox. But even if she did get that mask tightened with a scalpel and sutures, who cares —she looks absolutely fantastic today at 63. And, as always, gives zero fux about our opinions.

I can understand why Madonna would want to look good not only for herself but also because she feels young at heart and she seems very much in love with Ahlamalik Williams, her handsome beau, who is quite a few years her junior. It sparks jealously and resentment among some. A cougar-esque Madge, in the throes of passion with a hot, beautiful, tight-bodied, brown-skinned backup dancer, 27 years old, triggers a lot of envy-based social media vitriol.

People’s claws really came out recently in response to Madonna’s new spread for V Magazine, shot by one of my all-time fashion photo heroes Steven Klein. It’s Madonna’s possibly most brilliant incarnation, one that dares unapologetically to say, “this is me over 60, so get over it bitches!”

One of the shots igniting most of the ire is Madonna’s suspiciously perfect, spherical nude booty —on full display. But the whole spread is genius, illuminating her undying passion for channeling the iconography of old Hollywood. This time though, it’s her interpretation of 36-year old Marilyn during her last days of life, seemingly infused with a bit of the smoldering Mae West and a hint of Jayne Mansfield. She looks stunning.

As for the photographic art direction, let’s suppose anything was deserving of blowback. In that case, it’s Madonna’s morbid romanticization and exploitation of Marilyn’s Monroe’s death. Her setting for the photoshoot includes a replication of the room in which the 36-year-old screen goddess died. Madonna even replicated Marilyn’s bedside nightstand table covered in prescription bill bottles. This is a no, for me. There is nothing artistic about substance abuse.

However, the photos wow’d Madonna fans globally and ignited anticipation of perhaps a new album following her recent Madame X concert film. The success of Madame X has made it clear that Madonna remains an intriguing global force —but with a different narrative today; older, wiser, and navigating the unknown of an aging process from which none of us are exempt.

The Madonna’s 2021 reinvention celebration is short-lived, though, because —here come the older bitchy gays

I don’t know what’s going on, but recently, older gay men — many over 50 and 60 years old themselves are growing more critical of Madonna’s looks and body as she uses science to beat the clock. Their criticism of choice is to mock her “refreshed” face, sexy clothing, and her often bared voluptuous butt. It’s good ol’ fashion sexism and ageism if you ask me —and it’s terribly disappointing coming from gay men of a certain age.

As I posted recently on Facebook, nothing burns me more than ageist comments from older gays suggesting Madonna should “act her age” or stop showing her body. Why should she stop now —when THEY haven’t?

Get over it, boys. Just because your mothers and grandmas are walking about covered up in DressBarn and Talbots —Madonna ain’t your grandma.

Check out the Facebook thread:

What pisses me off about their comments most is the hypocrisy

On more than one occasion, I have checked out the photos albums of the gay men bashing Madonna. Such irony; often these men demanding Madonna to dress her age meanwhile, have countless photos of them all over the country at various circuit parties shirtless with a sea of 20 somethings, with their old asses out in leather chaps jockstraps and baseball caps. Or in other images, you’ll find them sporting Ricky Martin’s 1999 flip-front La Vida Loca haircut and rocking Abercrombie and Hollister T-shirts. Both those brands are geared towards an age demographic that has barely started growing pubic hair.

What’s even more obnoxious is that these old queens think it is acceptable to make rude commentaries about Madonna’s face and physique, when like her, they are doing everything in their financial means to look younger. I see you, queens, searching for botox, dermabrasion, and face filler deals on Groupon, getting your buttholes bleached, and buying that underwear with the rounded fake butt pads to remind your denim of what your ass was like 25 years ago.

And don’t even get me started on the older gays out there who could literally be the grandfather of that latest twink they hooked up with on Grindr. If this is you, you are the last person who should be making an ageist comment about anyone. Instead, here’s an idea. Get yo’ life and let Madonna get hers.

Alas, the negativity will prevail

We live in a time where people feel they have a right to say whatever they want without thinking about how their words make others feel. In Madonna’s case, though, she doesn’t care and never has.

Still, these older gay men need to stop criticizing her and embrace her for who she is: an icon who continues to inspire women and men everywhere. We should unconditionally support Madonna, if for no other reason than she has been one of the most fierce unconditional supporters of us and the entire LGBTQ community from the day she first arrived on the national music scene in the 80s.

Madonna isn’t afraid to augment and show off her hot body at 63. And it’s likely that if you have a problem with it, you might be struggling with your own confidence issues. So, I say good for you, Madge! Keep doing your thing no matter how old you get because we love having someone who doesn’t care what anyone thinks in the spotlight showing us, reminding us, how to live life on our terms —ass out, and everything!

