‘The Blue Caftan’ US Trailer Shows a Sensual LGBTQ+ Love Triangle

The official US trailer of ‘The Blue Caftan’ was recently released, and it is screaming sexual tension, as it tells the story of a wife, her closeted husband, and a young man, who is their new apprentice.

The acclaimed Moroccan film’s official synopsis reads:

“Halim and Mina (Saleh Bakri and Lubna Azabal) run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas in Salé. In order to keep up with the commands of the demanding customers, they hire Youssef (Ayoub Missioui). The talented apprentice shows an utmost dedication in learning the art of embroidery and tailoring from Halim. Slowly, Mina realizes how much her husband is moved by the presence of the young man.”

Halim and Mina’s relationship changes when he becomes attracted to Youssef, and sexual tension runs high between the husband and young man. Moreover, director Maryam Touzani talked about how Morocco is slowly opening up to the topic of the LGBTQ+ community stating:

“I think we are starting to become more open because we are starting to see articles in the media that talk about people from the LGBTQ+ community. Before, they were never mentioned.”

“In other words, they are starting to exist in the eyes of society and the media, which is already a big step forward. But I think we are still quite far away,” the 43-year-old Moroccan filmmaker expressed.

‘The Blue Caftan’ (Le Bleu du caftan) first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last summer, and it is scheduled to be released in selected US theaters on February 10.

Sources: firstshowing.net, euronews.com