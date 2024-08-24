‘The Boyfriend’ is a Must Watch

One of the most heartfelt and adorable shows to hit Netflix this year has been giving us all the feels for weeks now! The Boyfriend, is a Japanese gay reality show is a groundbreaking series that combines the familiar format of reality TV with the emotional depth of Japan’s “Boy’s Love” (BL) genre, offering a unique exploration of queer relationships in Japan. BL or “yaoi”, refers to manga, anime, and live-action stories about male-male romances that are popular amongst female audiences across Japan–and they’re super cute!

The show marks a significant moment in both LGBTQ+ representation and Japanese television and gives us everything we loved from shows like Heartstopper, Love, Victor, and The Real World, but more!

Advertisement

Set in the picturesque beach town of Tateyama, the show brings together nine men in their 20s and 30s—Alan, Dai, Gensei, Ikuo, Kazuto, Ryota, Shun, Taeheon, and Usak—who live together in a stylish beach house known as “The Green Room.” Over the course of a month, they run a coffee truck (Brewtiful U) while navigating their personal and romantic lives. Unlike typical reality dating shows, The Boyfriend is not driven by competition or eliminations. Instead, it focuses on fostering connections, whether through friendships, casual dating, or deeper relationships.

One of the show’s strengths lies in its ability to capture the subtlety of human emotions. The slow-burning relationships and the genuine, heartfelt interactions between the participants resonate with viewers, making the series both relatable and emotionally engaging. The participants openly discuss their feelings, struggles, and hopes, offering a candid look at the lives of gay men in Japan—a country where same-sex marriage is still not legalized despite growing public support.

While taking turns running the Brewtiful U coffee truck, the cast has an opportunity to get closer to fellow housemates by selecting their coworker for the day. It quickly becomes apparent who has an eye on other housemates, but this also begins to create confusion, tension, and emotions.

Advertisement

The show’s cast includes:

Alan, 29, an IT company employee from Brazil, quickly becomes a beacon of light in The Green Room with his calm demeanor. While adding a touch of sophistication to the house, Alan is also one of the housemates who isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and go after what he wants.

Advertisement

Dai, 22, a university student who has experienced a lot of emotional pain in the past, which has made him hesitant about love. His journey on the show is one of healing and rediscovery.

Advertisement

Gensei, 34, a hair and makeup artist from Taiwan whose charm and personality make him stand out among the group.

Advertisement

Ikuo, 22, a food service worker who is navigating his feelings and connections within the group.

Kazuto, 27, is a Japanese cuisine chef and Mr. Popular in The Green Room. Housemates quickly become smitten by Kazuto’s unique perspectives, thoughtfulness, and adorable smile.

Advertisement

Ryota, 28, a model and barista whose emo sensibilities carry him throughout the entire time in The Green Room. Ryota’s knowledge working as a barista comes in handy when handling Brewtiful U shifts.

Advertisement

Shun, 23, an artist whose energy can certainly be felt in The Green Room. His relationship with his love interest, Dai, quickly becomes the main narrative of The Boyfriend but often leaves housemates and audiences questioning his maturity.

Advertisement

Taeheon, 34, a designer from Korea and the resident hottie of The Green Room, has not yet come out to his family. His time with his housemates takes him on a significant journey of self-discovery.

Usak, 36, a go-go dancer obsessed with chicken smoothies who imparts his wisdom to his housemates and reminds them to live out their truth.

Advertisement

While emotions and passion are prevalent on the show, there is little screentime dedicated to physical intimacy–It literally takes eight episodes to see the first on-screen kiss! But that’s okay, because you want the best for each housemate in whatever form that comes.

The show also introduces international audiences to the concept of “tarento”—Japanese TV personalities who provide commentary and add a layer of entertainment and insight to the series. This aspect, borrowed from the popular Japanese reality show Terrace House, adds a familiar yet fresh dynamic to The Boyfriend.

Advertisement

The hosts include:

Ultimately, The Boyfriend is more than just a dating show; it’s a celebration of queer love, solidarity, and friendship, set against the backdrop of a society that is evolving in its acceptance of LGBTQ+ relationships. The series has been praised for its warmth, authenticity, and its potential to spark important conversations about LGBTQ+ rights in Japan and beyond. The show’s soundtrack, highlighted by Korean indie band Glen Check’s ‘Dazed & Confused’, will also live in your memory rent free.

If you haven’t fallen in love with The Boyfriend, what are you waiting for? Dive in and watch!