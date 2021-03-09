The Cast Of ‘9 to 5’ Speak Out For International Women’s Day

Forty years after strutting arm in down down the aisles of Consolidated Companies and into television and societal history, the women of the film 9 to 5 and the cultural core-shaking that they helped spark continue to reverberate in today’s society. So much so, that Gary and Larry Lane (among others) are putting the finishing touches on the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 which explores workplace inequality & discrimination that the original film shined a light on & still unfortunately, continues to this day.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the cast of Still Working 9 to 5 participated in a inspiring video. The original cast (along with 9 to 5 Broadway and television alumni like Allison Janney and Rita Moreno) talk about their own participation in a revolution, as we see images of Women’s Marches across the country. The emotional packed video showcases the stunning and defiantly inspiring song “I’m Here” (performed by Sela Bruce) as we see and hear equally wonderfully defiant women speak up for “equality of rights under the law”.

The creators behind Still Working 9 to 5 are putting the final touches on their passion project as we speak. Gary Lane exclusively tells me that they have interviewed the entire original 9 to 5 cast, including Dabney Coleman who portrayed the “sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot” Mr. Hart. Lane also tells me that they have received the green light to license ten Dolly Parton songs, including a brand new 9 to 5 duet. Grammy winner Shane McNally is also going to be creating two original songs for the production as well.

They are currently preparing to submit to the Toronto International Film Festival at the end of March, hoping for a fall premiere. The production is three years in the making and will be telling the forty year plus story of the working women’s movement and how even today, the crucial work still continues.

For all info on ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ check out their website