The Cast Of “Smash” Reunites For A “Bombshell” Of A Virtual Event

Since the show that brought Broadway to primetime left the NBC airwaves in 2013, Smash continues to maintain a die hard fan base, with consistent rumors and questions directed to the the cast about a reunion and/or the fictional and much beloved Bombshell production making it to the Great White Way. With Broadway temporarily dark, a stage rendition of Bombshell might be on ice (hopefully temporarily), but the cast of Smash has decided to reunite for a very special one night only event. In association with PEOPLE, The Actors Fund is streaming a one-night-only epic performance of 2015’s Bombshell In Concert, which will also feature a reunion of original cast members from Smash.

Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger will serve as the host of the event, while Difficult People alumni Julie Klausner will host a live virtual reunion of some of the show’s original and most beloved cast members; Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor. The 2015 concert showcased not just fully staged numbers, but a full orchestra on hand as well. It also has the distinction of serving as one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund, but the chance to see Megan Hilty and Katherine McPhee belting out some of the breathy musical numbers from Bombshell together was well worth the money raised for this beyond worthy cause.

We’re incredibly grateful to Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron and to everyone in this generous cast and creative team,” said Tony Award winner and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell to Broadway.com “Bombshell in Concert” will be a wonderful evening to share this benefit night with fans far and wide, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country.”

The quest to bring Bombshell to Broadway though, remains elusive as of now. The never less than brilliant creative team behind Smash, Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman visited Radio Andy late in 2018 and told Andy Cohen that “there are “plans to have plans” to bring Bombshell to Broadway, but right now everyone is so busy, so right now everyone is “treading water”.

This “Bombshell In Concert” special event streams Wednesday May 20th at 8:00pm. The event will be streamed Bombshell in Concert will be streamed for free exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, and PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter platforms, once again in support of The Actors Fund.