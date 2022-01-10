The Category Is: Making HERstory. MJ Rodriguez Wins Best Actress Award

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (as she now prefers to be addressed by her full name), has just made history at this years Golden Globes award. The 31 year old actress won big on Sunday night, as she was honored for her work on the drama series Pose, being awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Drama. She beat out industry veterans like Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) to secure her Globe.

The awards were not broadcasted live this year, so Rodriguez took to her Instagram to celebrate and share her gratitude on the groundbreaking honor. The actress proclaimed that “LOVE WINS” and she urged the LGBTIA youth to chase their dreams:

“OMG OMGGG!!!! [Golden Globes] Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds other would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

In 2017, Rodriguez was cast in a leading role in the FX television series Pose, portraying Blanca Evangelista. Her performance in the series garnered critical acclaim and lead to Rodriguez becoming the first transgender woman to earn an Emmy award nomination in a major category; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Rodriguez told The Guardian in September 2021, that she wanted to be seen as a human first and to be recognized as an actress.

“I want to be seen as a human being first,” she continues. “What comes after is my being African American, Latina, a trans woman. I just want people to see me as a performer. An actress…”

Well, you certainly have achieved that Ms. Rodriguez. Congratulations to Michaela Jae Rodriguez on your Golden Globe win, it is certainly well deserved.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter