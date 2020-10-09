“The Category Is-Safety!”-The Cast Of “Pose” Goes Back in Front Of The Cameras

The fall television schedule is one of the many things that has been turned completely upside down in the world we are living in today. From reality shows to scripted series, everything from the way that they are filmed to when they actually air is sometimes, completely up in the air. While the third season of the groundbreaking FX series Pose was due to premiere this fall, COVID-19 restrictions delayed production from as far back as March. While we have received some hints on story arcs this season, social media is giving all indications that the legendary houses and their ever-evolving members are finally ready to return to the ballroom.

Cast member Indya Moore snapped a quick selfie of herself in a in front of the lights of a makeup mirror simply posting “she’s back.”

Safety of course, is paramount. Pose co-creator & executive producer Steven Canals & series director Janet Mock shared several shots of themselves masked up & ready to film on location in the Bronx. The shots included some Pose themed treats & swag, including one of a kind Pose cookies. In one shot, Canals simply said “Here we go again”, and in another he added some quintessential tongue in cheek Pose humor, saying “The category is: safety!”

Ryan Jamaal Swain (who portrays Damon), uploaded an Instastory of himself in a Pose hoodie, simply writing, “Y’all ready.”

Ryan Jamaal Swain via Instagram stories (2) #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/uDWtX2hVIA — bitch, where do you think this is?The Plaza Hotel? (@posefxtea) October 5, 2020

Story-wise, Steven Canals gave a sneak peek of what we can expect story-wise and everything from a time jump (to the mid 90’s) to a love interest for Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) is on tap for Season 3 of Pose.

No airdate Season 3 of “Pose” has been announced by FX