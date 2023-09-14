The Chainsmokers Poke Fun at Justin Bieber Photoshoot

They ain’t ever getting older.

Last week The Chainsmokers unveiled a hilarious photoshoot made in promotion of their latest single, “Summertime Friends.” The pictures, which show the two men almost nipple-to-mouth, are a spoof of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein ad campaign from November 2020.

Fans are not happy about the mock photoshoot. Not because it pokes fun at the A-listers mentioned above, but because “fans” have dubbed them as “acting gay.” I guess friends can’t hold hands or be shirtless together without being gay? Take a joke, bro.

Alex Pall, age 38, and Drew Taggart, 33, make up the Grammy Award Winning duo known as The Chainsmokers. They formed in 2012 and had their breakout year in 2014 with #Selfie. Since then, as DJs and producers, they have added a number of top 10 singles to their catalogue including “Closer” (#1), “Don’t Let Me Down” (#3), “Something Just Like This” (#3), “Paris” (#6) and “Roses” (#6).

Their latest album, So Far So Good, debuted at #106 on the Top 200.

Everyone knows Justin Bieber, but Haley Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin who carved out a career for herself as a model and media personality. The couple married in 2018. In the last year or two, they have taken a break from the industry to work on mental health.

"Summertime Friends" is now available on all streaming services!

