The Chainsmokers Reveal They Had Threesomes Together

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggert, famously known as The Chainsmokers, just revealed that they had threesomes together in the past.

The electronic DJ and production duo spilled the tea on the Call Her Daddy podcast, wherein they talked about love, sex, and having threesomes. The two also admitted that they shared a sexual partner on more than one occasion while touring.

“Does it count if it’s international?,” Pall asked podcast host Alex Cooper during their conversation about the said threesomes.

He recalled,

“I think we were like, ‘What the f–k just happened?’ Because they were never planned.”

“It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios,” the 37-year-old DJ further explained.

Pall added,

“It’s been a long time. It’s not proposed a lot.”

Moreover, The Chainsmokers continued on the topic of casual sex by admitting that they occasionally hooked up with a fan in the early days of their career.

“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan: no one wearing merch or anything,” Taggart stated.

Sources: rollingstone.com, vulture.com