The Challenge: I Nominate Corey Lay for Being Too Hot

Hughie Maughan went home early on this season of MTV’s The Challenge, but luckily another out and proud athlete – Corey Lay – is keeping representation alive… and kicking ass while doing it.

Corey, age 33, is back for his second season of the competitive reality TV show. His career kickstart came as part of HBO’s 12 Dates of Christmas in 2020 before rumbling in The Challenge’s 37th season. Now, he’s returned for season 39, Battle for a New Champion, and I’m starting to enjoy him on my television screen.

Advertisement

View the pictures below to see why!

The man who calls Washington home is also a certified personal trainer, black and LGBT activist, occasional actor and video game producer. I’m glad to see he has numerous careers thriving in case he doesn’t win the prize pot on this season of The Challenge.

Catch Corey Lay on Battle for a New Champion, airing Thursdays at 8:00PM on MTV.

PS: He seems to get the villain edit every season, but I think he’s just getting shit for not being an ass kisser. But, hey, I do love a bad boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement