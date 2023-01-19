The ‘Cruel Intentions’ Star Stuns On Multiple Magazine Covers

Woof! What a man. Ryan Phillippe, 48, graces the January/February 2023 cover of Cigar & Spirits and Noble Man magazine. Great minds think alike and clearly, both of these outlets were brilliant in casting the hunky Phillippe as their cover star for their respective lifestyle publications. And if there’s one thing that’s evident, Phillippe’s lifestyle has certainly lead to him aging like a fine wine indeed.

30 years after leaving his role as the first gay teenager on a daytime soap opera, Ryan Phillippe is still booked and busy. Aside from his role as a cover boy for multiples mags, he’s also starring alongside Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames in the new thriller, The Locksmith.

Phillippe’s acting career began after being signed to Cathy Parker Management in the early ‘90s. Shortly after, he appeared as Billy Douglas on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live. His role as Billy, whom he played from 1992 to 1993, was the first gay teenager on a daytime soap opera. He went on to gain widespread recognition for films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and the cult classic, Cruel Intentions.

Phillippe married Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon in 1999. Their daughter, Ava, was born in 1999 and their son, Deacon, was born in 2003. Witherspoon filed for divorce in 2006, with the divorce being finalized in 2008. They share joint custody of their children. Phillippe also has a child with model Alexis Knapp, a daughter born in 2011. The Shooter star has quite a tumultuous dating history with several different women.

Nonetheless, Ryan’s lifestyle seems to be doing him a lot of good. His Instagram feed reflects an active and healthy routine, which is imperative in being a well-aging zaddy. A fan of fitness and football, Ryan also seems to be a bit of a beach bum — with several shirtless pictures of him having fun in the sun, on the sand. And if you’re really a fan of Ryan Phillippe’s, click here to see his alleged lusty content. You do the detective work and decide for yourself.

Ryan, keep doing whatever it is that you’re doing, because it’s working! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Check out the trailer for his new movie, The Locksmith, below!

What is your favorite Ryan Phillippe movie? Let us know in the comments!

*All images sourced from Ryan Phillippe’s Instagram account unless otherwise noted*