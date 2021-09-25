The Dance On Sept 30th Is Fundraiser For The Ali Forney Center In NYC

On Thursday, September 30th, Queer Social will be hosting an ‘LGBTQ Homecoming Dance & Queer Festival Charity Event” at Slate NY starting at 6 pm. This charity event is a fundraiser and clothing drive to benefit The Ali Forney Center. The mission of the Ali Forney Center is “to protect homeless Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to be independent.”

Queer Social is, an LBGTQ events company whose mission is to create more safe spaces and fun social events for queer people apart from the bar and nightclub scene. One of their goals is to take people off the dating apps: especially in large group social settings. Their events also aim to be free of peer pressure. I spoke with the Queer Social Team and they elaborated more about the organization,

“We focus on bringing everyone together for fun social events like bowling night, laser tag, game night or a pool party. Queer Social is the parent company to both Guy Social and Girl Social that were both formed about 5 years ago to make more space and events outside of clubs for the Gay & Lesbian community. Queer Social focuses on bring everyone in our LGBTQ community together for shared events.”

The Queer Social Team “has planned an exciting event for the 30th of this month. Slate NY, New York’s upscale game lounge has been our gracious host for our past charity events such as Queer Prom and our monthly Queer Play Game night”.

QUEER FESTIVAL

The night will begin when the door open at 6 pm, as guests enter the “Queer Festival!” It is at this festival where the Clothing Donation drop-off Station will be {guests can also make donations using their phones.} The festival itself is a popup market shop featuring businesses and organizations that are queer-owned, or benefit the queer community including Theirs, a non-gender binary skincare line – because beauty has no gender! House of Madusa, an LGBTQ Music production and recording studio will also be represented. More businesses are expected to be present.

HOMECOMING DANCE!

From the festival guests will make their way to the dance hall for the Homecoming Dance. Doors will open at 8 pm after a promised “big reveal!” Three DJs – Johnny Dynell, Sammy Jo, and Cilla Bk – will be spinning sets throughout the night along with special performances from Gotham Cheer and drag queen hostess Phoebe Jeebies. Queer Social also said, “other surprise performances will be popping up throughout the night as well!”

And what homecoming dance would be complete without a photo wall! The team at Queer Social hope that everyone,

“dresses to impress! Come with that special someone, or with friends. Come alone and make new friends! Either way we are aiming to make it a fun night to remember! Who know, maybe this will be homecoming you never got to have!”

Tickets range in price and there will food and drink available for purchase with drink specials all night long. To purchase tickets and to find out more about this event click here. There will also be a clothing donation drop-off box at Slate NY for those unable to attend the event but still wanting to donate.