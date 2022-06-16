‘The Devil Wears Prada-The Musical’ Prepares For Broadway

Bringing beloved films to the Great White Way and reimagining them as musicals can be a risk, but when you have a Tony-winner in one of the devilishly beloved lead roles, a stunningly talented ensemble and creative team, and the music of the iconic Elton John, it’s going to be hard for The Devil Wears Prada-The Musical to not be a smashing success. The production is preparing to run for a limited five-week engagement, July 19 – August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The cast for The Devil Wears Prada-The Musical will showcase a stunning group of established stage performers in the equally instantly recognizable roles. Tony Award winner Beth Leavel will be portraying the lead protagonist and legendarily difficult Miranda Priestly, while Taylor Iman Jones is on board as ingenue Andy Sachs. Joining them will be Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In The Heights) as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls) as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress) as Kayla, Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show) as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson (Ain’t Too Proud) as Christian Thompson.

With an on-stage storyline that mirrors the 2006 film’s original plot (and Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel), the story and actor’s performances are poised to be enhanced by music from Tony, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner Elton John, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

