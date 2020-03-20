The Drag Race Girls Are Going Digital

Alumni From RuPaul’s Drag Race Are Bringing The Show To Your Living Room With Ticketed Digital Performances

It’s on the tip of your tongue and in every corner of your mind: Coronavirus! Whether you’re choosing to panic, enjoying your quarantine, or obsessing over that viral Cardi B Corona anthem, there’s one thing that is guaranteed: You’re probably going to become bored. Yes, after your mind settles and you can’t find anything remotely interesting on your favorite streaming service, you’ll be going into the depths of probably the internet for some solace. While we can at least look forward to new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race every Friday (for now), some of our favorite drag queens are making their quarantines a show in itself.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Drag Race alumni will be offering digital thirty-minute shows. Via webcast service, StageIt, you’ll be able to purchase tickets online to view the performances and even be able to tip. Basically, it’s like the queens are going to be web cam girls – who are probably the only ones not in fear of unemployment. Leave it to a drag queen to figure out how to hustle out a buck during the quarantine. The queens won’t be together, but it appears that their performances will be almost a revolving door of thirty minute performances by each individual in a makeshift, new age, virtual drag show. The show begins next Friday at 3PM starting with Monet X Change. After her performance, it bounces to Nina West two hours later. And another two hours later, Alaska 5000. Unfortunately, you have to buy a ticket per show. As this article is being written, West’s show is almost sold out – the only queen thus far. Clearly the audience is looking for some comedy during these horrifying times and her camp may be what a lot need to push forward to another day.

The lineup is pretty wild. It’s a ton of queens, including Trinity The Tuck, Miz Cracker, Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon, Sharon Needles, and SO many more. Trinity exclusively spoke to Entertainment Weekly, telling that she is delivering the show above all shows. Trinity told:

“[The show] is a distraction from what’s going on in the world [and to] escape reality. [Drag artists] give an experience to give people. It’s relief mentally, emotionally, or comically, and when you’re not able to do that while sequestered in your house, you can watch this online streaming show from home and, for 30 minutes, have fun with whoever they’re watching. This might be something we want to put on [regularly] because certain areas of the country or the world can’t get to a show or it might be too expensive to get there. People of drag and the LGBTQ community are extremely resilient. We have to be. We’ve always been that way, and this is going to show one of the ways we can take a bad situation and turn it around and make something positive out of it. I have a hazmat suit. Trust, I’m pulling out all the stops for this little show I’m putting on in my house!”

Like many of us, a lot of queens – who work in nightclub, bars, and other populous venues – are now out of work. This is a seriously smart hustle for the queens to get in on and I can’t help but applaud. Perhaps this is worth taking time to check out – because hey, what else are we doing?!

If you’d like to get in on the fun, feel free to head here to purchase tickets.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: Entertainment Weekly