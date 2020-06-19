“The Drag Show Will Go On”- Get Ready To Check Out Your Favorite Queens Live At “Drive ‘N Drag!”

Brandon Voss & Voss Events has reimagined everything from drag brunch to Vegas shows (with RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!) so why not take one of Americana’s favorite (and foregone) pastimes, and redo it, Voss Events style? With that, Drive ‘N Drag is a brand new outdoor concert series hitting America this summer (with more dates and locations to be announced)

Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race standouts Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Acid Betty, Gigi Goode, Monet X’ Change, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Vanessa Vanjie and Violet Chachki, the concert series kicks off July 17-19th at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey (twenty minutes outside of New York City ) and July 24-26th in Los Angeles

The structure is fairly simply, with a twist. Attendees are getting live theatrical experience from the safety of the inside or on top of their cars, complete with full concert style stage and lighting, Jumbotron screens and sound are pumped both outside (from the stage) and through every car via FM transmitters. Multiple shows will run all weekend long, from 12 PM to 11 PM. Not only are both food and beverage available via Gourmet Food Trucks, but some of the early shows will be including Voss Events’ famed Drag Brunch, with a special brunch menu!

https://vimeo.com/429664381

“Our Werq the World Tour typically plays inside large theaters and arenas,” says the show’s producer, Brandon Voss, “but we’ve moved the show outside to continue providing much needed entertainment during these crazy times. A pan- demic won’t keep our queens from ruling the stage!’

Drive ‘N Drag tickets are available now on VossEvents.com. $50 per car for two people. 100 VIP spots, closest to the stage, are also available for $100 per spot. Additional passengers are $10 each. All general admission spots are assigned upon arrival.